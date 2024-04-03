Pimentel calls on gov't to safeguard workers vs. extreme heat

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on Wednesday called on the government to adopt measures implemented by other countries in safeguarding workers amid the extreme heat.

In a statement, Pimentel suggested the imposition of work limitations during periods of intense heat and the enforcement of occupational heat safety and health protocols.

“The Department of Labor and Employment should work with the private sector in implementing a similar policy. As I said last year, there should be a temporary work break or compulsory rest periods when the heat index reaches a danger level,” he said.

The lawmaker said that other countries, like the United Arab Emirates, are also implementing such a practice through their Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Citing the alarming forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, or PAGASA, Pimentel pointed out the imminent risks posed by soaring temperatures.

PAGASA's warning of a "danger" level heat index, ranging from 42 to 51°C in Metro Manila and other regions, underscores the urgency for swift implementation of protocols to prevent heat-related illnesses and injuries.

He also suggested lowering the heat index threshold to 40 degrees Celsius, as observed in the UAE.

“I am very much concerned about the safety of our workers, especially those working outside directly exposed to the intense heat of the sun, including construction workers among others,” he said.

"We need to provide them with adequate protection to avoid any accidents due to the intense heat, ensuring they are not exposed to the sun. They have families relying on them. Exposing them directly to the heat of the sun can pose a danger to their lives and safety,” he added.

Earlier this week, PAGASA reported the highest recorded heat index in Guiuan, Easter Samar at 46°C.

On Tuesday, it warned against a more intense heat in Metro Manila up to 42ºC, which falls under the “danger category.”