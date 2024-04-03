Phl Navy proposes increase in operating bases

The Philippine Navy has proposed to increase the number of forward operating bases (FOBs) or small bases from 15 to 28 under the Philippine Navy Archipelagic Defense Act.

This development came during a public hearing on the proposed measure by the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones presided over by Senator Francis Tolentino on Wednesday.

Naval Staff for Plans assistant chief Captain Emilio Orio Jr. said they have increased their suggested FOBs establishment amid the recent development in the Philippine archipelago.

Their suggestion was also prompted by the implementation of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept of the Department of National Defense, he added.

“We decided to increase the number to FOB from the 15 that we have submitted last meeting to the 28 that the Flag Officer in Command has submitted right now,” he said.

The Navy's proposal for more FOBs was discussed further in an executive session.

The bill defined FOB as a smaller than a main naval base and naval operating base, which would only serve as an outpost strategically located near the West Philippine Sea and the Philippine Rise.

Tolentino previously said FOBs are to be established as naval and military facilities that could immediately carry out the Philippine Navy's mandate in the country's far-flung areas and as potential sites for future upgrades and expansion.

The Philippine Navy Directorate for Real Estate Management earlier identified 15 strategic locations priority sites in its Strategic Basing Plan 2040 to serve as FOBs.

The Senate special panel has allocated a P1 billion initial budgetary requirement once the measure is approved into law.