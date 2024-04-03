No Filipino fatalities so far in Taiwan quake — MECO

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office said that so far, no Filipino was reportedly injured or killed in the 7.5 magnitude quake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday morning.

“We are thankful that we have not received reports of any of our kababayans being hurt or badly affected by the powerful earthquake that hit Taiwan this morning,” MECO chair Silvestre Bello III said in a statement.

Citing reports from its office in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung, as well as reports from the Filipino communities in Taiwan, Bello said there were no Filipino casualties in the aftermath of the earthquake.

“Our kababayans and OFWs are all accounted for and safe,” he said.

“At the very least, a lot of our OFWs were very scared as the buildings they were in swayed, and the ground was shaking,” he added.

He continued: “We continue to pray for everyone’s safety in Taiwan.”

Taiwan is home to 158,410 Filipinos, according to MECO which serves as the Philippines’ de facto embassy in the absence of diplomatic relations.

Taiwan’s fire department identified the epicenter of the quake, the strongest to hit the self-governed island in 25 years, 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of Hualien City, at a depth of 34.8 kilometers.

The earthquake, which was also felt in some parts of China, prompted tsunami warnings that were later lifted in Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines.

As of writing, the death toll in the quake has risen to nine while the number of injured people stands at 821.