Meralco improves service in Pasay City

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) recently constructed a new 115 kilovolts (kV) line with a length of 2.1 kilometers to improve the reliability of its sub-transmission system in Pasay City.

The PAGCOR 1-CBP1A 115 kV Line will also accommodate new customer applications and future load growth in the area.

The P249.01-million project is in anticipation of the connection of the future ASEANA-1 gas-insulated switchgear substation into the PAGCOR 1-Metpark 115 kV Line.

As part of its commitment to #KeepingTheLightsOn and #PoweringABrighterTomorrow, Meralco continuously invests in improving its distribution system to ensure the delivery of safe, stable, and reliable electricity service to its customers.