Lapid urges Phl gov’t to ensure Filipinos’ safety after Taiwan quake

Senator Lito Lapid on Wednesday urged the Philippine government, through the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that jolted Taiwan earlier today.

Lapid called on the MECO officials to immediately assist Filipinos residing in Taiwan as well as ensure that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are safe from the possible aftershocks.

“MECO officials should give assistance to our kababayans, especially our OFWs, and ensure their welfare and safety,” the senator made the call after a Magnitude 7.4 struck the east coast of Taiwan. It was considered as the strongest quake that hit the island after 25 years.

The earthquake killed at least four people and injured 57 others, with at least 26 buildings were reportedly collapsed.

Meanwhile, Lapid is relieved that no Filipino was hurt after the massive earthquake.

The Philippines is the third largest source of foreign workers in Taiwan, following Indonesia and Vietnam.

Citing government data as of October, Lapid said the MECO should assist around 151,562 Filipino workers in Taiwan following the calamity.