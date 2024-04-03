Hontiveros: The happy days of Quiboloy 'soon to be over'

The happy days of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder and leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy are soon to be over, Senator Risa Hontiveros said on Wednesday.

This as the Davao Regional Trial Court ordered his arrest and five others identified as Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes, for sexual abuse.

He, along with others, faced charges for violating Republic Act 7610, also known as the Anti-Child Abuse Law.

They were specifically accused of sexual abuse of a minor and maltreatment.

“The happy days of Apollo Quiboloy are numbered. Almost all institutions in the Philippines are moving to hold him accountable,” said Hontiveros, who is spearheading the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality’s investigation into the alleged crimes committed by the religious leader.

“The PNP (Philippine National Police) in Davao had previously expressed its willingness to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies in apprehending the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ. I trust that this will be fulfilled, and Quiboloy will be captured,” she added.

According to Hontiveros, once Quiboloy is arrested, she would expect the latter’s appearance in the Senate inquiry into his alleged crimes.

To recall, Quiboloy, who stands accused of rape, human trafficking, sexual violence, and child abuse, was also accused of pressuring OFWs to donate 90 percent of their salaries to the KOJC.

Quiboloy has been ordered to be arrested by both the Senate and House of Representatives for repeatedly ignoring the subpoenas issued to him for separate investigations.

The lower chamber previously requested his presence in its investigation into the alleged violations of the terms and conditions of the legislative franchise of the Sonshine Media Network International, or SMNI.

The SMNI, which many lawmakers believed he owned, is the broadcasting arm of the KOJC.

‘Stop the drama’

Hontiveros called on Quiboloy to come out and face the allegations against him.

“I also call on Quiboloy to stop the drama. He has done more than enough to evade his legal obligations,” she said.

“He should just cooperate and respond properly to the accusations against him. If he is innocent, there's no need to hide,” she added.

She continued: “Once again, my heartfelt gratitude to Quiboloy's victims who are bravely fighting. Rest assured, justice will prevail.”

Quiboloy, whose whereabouts are still unknown, earlier admitted he was in hiding due to alleged threats to his life.

He attributed the said threats to the United States, which he said is getting aid from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Aside from the standing arrest order by the Davao RTC, he was charged along with five others with qualified human trafficking under Section 4 (a) of Republic Act No. 9208.

The Department of Justice said the charges were filed last month before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court.