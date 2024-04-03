Hontiveros files resolution to probe Duterte-Xi 'gentleman's agreement'

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday filed a resolution seeking an inquiry into the supposed "gentleman’s agreement" of former President Rodrigo Duterte with the Chinese government concerning the repair and rehabilitation of the country’s naval ship grounded on Ayungin shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Hontiveros criticized Duterte’s foreign policy with China and described it as an "act of treason" to the Philippine Constitution.

"This 'gentleman's agreement' is treasonous. While China, in any case, will most likely attack our resupply missions en route to Ayungin, this sham of an agreement only gave Beijing more ammunition to assert her baseless claims," Hontiveros stressed.

"Kung totoo ang kasunduan, mukhang isinuko nga ni Duterte ang teritoryo ng Pilipinas (If this agreement is true, it seems that Duterte already surrendered the Philippine territory)," she added.

Hontiveros' proposed Senate Resolution No. 982 cited former Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s earlier statement that the "gentleman's agreement" would "limit the resupply mission to delivering only food and water" to the troops stationed at the commissioned Philippine Navy warship in the area.

The senator lamented that the agreement would explain China’s relentless harassment against the Philippine vessels in the Ayungin Shoal, particularly during resupply missions.

In her resolution, Hontiveros said that even the National Security Council itself, through Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, confirmed "that it was not aware of such an agreement."

"Malaya further said that Atty. Harry Roque, who revealed this so-called agreement, should explain the circumstances of the deal and how it was brokered, considering its implications to national security," she added.

Hontiveros lambasted the so-called "gentleman’s agreement" saying it has "no dignity" as it compromises the country’s national security.

"China is already all around us - in our telecoms, in the national grid, in our waters—it was even strengthened by Duterte when he entered such an agreement with China," she said.

'Study treason'

Meanwhile, Roque said he is willing to face the Senate should it push a public inquiry on the matter.

"I will be there," Roque told DAILY TRIBUNE when asked to comment on Hontiveros’ resolution against the "gentleman’s agreement."

Asked if the former President’s presence would be possible should it be required by the chamber, Roque said, "Probably not."

Roque said Hontiveros "should study what treason is first. Suggest she enroll in a class on criminal law."

Roque previously said that Duterte’s agreement with China would restrict the Philippines from bringing construction materials to the grounded naval ship. Hence, preventing further improvement and rehabilitation of the military outpost in the WPS.

He then reiterated that the gentleman’s agreement does not include the removal of the BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin Shoal.