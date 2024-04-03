Happy Easter! (2)

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s assumption of the presidency of the Republic of the Philippines is the “Masterpiece of God” or “La Obra Maestra de Dios,” as people in our mother country, Spain, elatedly declared after Bongbong’s inauguration on 30 June 2022.

Man’s true greatness is seen in adversity. Hard work, disappointment, criticism, misinterpretation, disinformation, and all forms of opposition are the tests that show you what you are.

Both man and Jesus suffered all these adversities. Except for Jesus. He suffered very much more. Last week, while going through His passion, Jesus suffered 5,480 body blows plus disrespect by a radio announcer who degraded his respectable person to that of a “glorified illiterate” by saying silly things while the pious communities of Parañaque City were one in procession, in fervent observance of Blessed Good Friday.

Our Lord told St. Bridget one day when she asked Him how many blows He received during His Passion: “I received 5,480 blows on My body. If you wish to honor them somehow, say 15 Our Fathers and 15 Hail Marys with the following prayers (which He taught her) for a year. When the year is up, you will have honored each one of My wounds.”

If you want to enjoy God’s blessings for my family, making us the happiest in Gatchalian I, Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City, say the 15 St. Bridget prayers, at least for one year.

We are all living witness to the adversities Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. encountered in his stormy navigation to the presidency of the Republic of the Philippines.

Today, as his administration progresses into its second year, Marcos has shown his capability and competence to govern and administrate the socio-economic and political affairs of the state, including embarking on national security and strategic realignments like granting the US military access to our bases.

He has encouraged constitutional reforms to increase foreign investments, hike economic growth and employment rates, raise the population’s incomes, and sustain the fight against poverty.

Undoubtedly, Marcos will be able to handle the political intricacies that remain at play with the looming 2025 midterm elections.

There is a good side to martial law. It is most unfortunate that most literature today on the past focuses on the alleged bad things that martial law did to their lives, businesses, and careers.

I will balance the situation by discussing the positive aspects of martial law. I will tell the whole truth, parts of the truth that many people prefer not to speak, and the positive side of martial law.

What the majority of the Filipino people liked most was the discipline of both the rich and the poor. The rich, who exploited and committed many forms of social injustice against the people, were disciplined through massive social changes and development, including agrarian reform, labor decrees, including the Labor Code, and the government’s exercise of eminent domain and police powers to break up the monopolies of landed estates of the ruling classes who were committing multiple unfair labor practices against workers.

Marcos Sr. decreed many social reforms, especially in labor laws, that ensured the poor were also disciplined. A curfew was imposed, and the young were not allowed to roam around at night. The core of the teachings was mainly work. Pupils and students were trained to work. Both young and old were required to plant trees, and government employees were required to render rural service to help the green revolution.

No one was allowed to urinate or defecate anywhere. People were required to clean their surroundings and to be mindful of community sanitation. Respect for the environment was strictly enforced.

The 32 World War II Medals of Marcos is a special episode on 9 April 2024, as reported by American media.