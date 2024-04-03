Former Manila vice mayor honored

Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed gratitude to the Manila City Council for honoring her father, former Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna, on the occasion of his 86th birthday.

The 12th City Council, through a resolution during its 123rd session, celebrated the birthday of the late vice mayor, who served the longest in the said position and concurrently as presiding officer of the Manila City Council.

Current presiding officer Vice Mayor Yul Servo, who filed the resolution, said in his speech the important accomplishments of the late Vice Mayor Danny as well as his undeniable influence that can still be felt today by every Manilenyo.

“His legacy will continue as we take part in preserving and nurturing our beloved city, towards our goal to achieve the Magnificent Manila. No one can match all that he has done for our city,” he said.

Servo added that the elder Lacuna deserved the most prestigious award, the Dangal ng Konseho, last year during the city council’s 122nd founding anniversary celebration.

In honor of the late vice mayor’s legacy, the session hall of the city council was named after him through City Ordinance 8982 and is now known as Bulwagang Danilo B. Lacuna.

The Manila mayor, on the other hand, expressed gratitude to Servo and the entire Manila City Council for honoring the memory of her late father.