First Gen eyes additional RE projects in Nueva Ecija

Lopez-led First Gen Corp. is eyeing to develop solar and wind farms as well as a battery energy storage system (BESS) around its hydroelectric power plant complex in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija to further expand its clean energy portfolio.

First Gen Vice President Ricky Carandang announced on Tuesday that the company is exploring potential locations for its projects but refrained from naming specific areas as additional studies are still necessary.

“Sites under consideration in Pantabangan for wind projects satisfy several criteria, like acceptable wind speeds and proximity to transmission line substations; while locations under consideration for solar farms meet their peculiar criteria, like high irradiance and a flat terrain, aside from proximity to transmission line substations,” Carandang disclosed.

“The projects also will have no adverse impact on the environment but will instead complement the operations of First Gen’s hydro plants in the area. In the case of floating solar, they can even help preserve the water resource in the dam by slowing down the process of evaporation,” he explained.

To recall, First Gen Senior Vice President Dennis Gonzales earlier said that expanding developments in Nueva Ecija will also complement the capacity of its recently acquired 165-MW Casecnan hydroelectric power plant.

First Gen already applied for renewable energy service contracts for the planned wind projects with the Department of Energy. They are also conducting feasibility studies for ground-mounted and floating solar farms and BESS projects.

Additionally, First Gen plans to construct a pumped-storage hydroelectric project at the Aya Dam located within the Pantabangan-Casecnan complex.

The project is estimated to cost P6 billion and is expected to generate between 100 to 120 MW of electricity. It will take approximately 36 months to construct once all regulatory approvals are obtained.

In February, the government formally handed over the Casecnan hydro facility to First Gen's subsidiary, Fresh River Lakes Corporation (FRLC). This completes the privatization of the Casecnan power plant, which was led by the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation.

With the acquisition of the Casecnan power plant, First Gen's combined capacity of low-carbon power plants has increased to 3,666 MW.