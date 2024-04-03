DOJ welcomes warrant vs. Quiboloy, 5 others

The Department of Justice (DOJ) welcomes the handling by the Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 12 (Family Court) of the cases against Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Quiboloy after the Court issued an Arrest Warrant against him and five others.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla said he respects the independence of the Court and will “let the wheels of justice move on its own.”

“Our prosecutors performed their duties excellently according to their mandate. We now leave it to the Court to do its share,” Remulla added.

In a two-page order, the Court said it found probable cause to issue the Warrant of Arrest after a judicious examination and perusal of the information.

The trial court earlier issued an order on 14 March 2024 finding probable cause against Quiboloy, however, his lawyers timely filed a Motion to Defer/Suspend the Issuance of the Warrant due to a pending Motion for Reconsideration before the DOJ to reconsider the filing of cases against Quiboloy.

Presiding Judge Dante Baguio said he granted the motion of Quiboloy’s lawyers while awaiting the DOJ's resolution on the motion for reconsideration.

“Now that more than reasonable time has lapsed, the Court has not received any resolution on the Motion for Reconsideration of the accused neither a copy of the same was furnished to the Court by the accused’ counsel nor a manifestation was duly filed at the very least,” Judge Baguio added.

“This may be a very tedious fight, but I hope justice will be completely delivered to those who deserve it,” Remulla pointed out.