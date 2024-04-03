DoH cautions against heat-related illnesses

The Department of Health (DoH) on Tuesday warned the public against heat-related illnesses amid the extreme temperatures across the country.

The DoH noted a Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) report that said temperatures could reach 45°C on Wednesday.

When temperatures range from 33 to 41°C, PAGASA recommends “extreme caution,” while between 42 and 51°C, it warns of “danger.”

“Such temperatures can lead to heat cramps and heat exhaustion, characterized by symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, headache, vomiting, and light-headedness,” the DoH said.

“Prolonged heat exposure increases the probability of heat stroke, a serious condition characterized by loss of consciousness, confusion or seizures, which can be deadly if left untreated,” it added.

If any of these symptoms is observed, the public is advised to take the following first aid measures:

• Move the person to a shaded, cool area and provide ventilation;

• Remove the person’s outer clothing;

• Apply cold compresses, ice packs, cold water, or cold wet cloth against the skin, especially the head, face, neck, armpits, wrists, ankles and groin;

• If the patient is conscious, encourage frequent slow sips of cool water;

• Contact emergency services or bring the person to the hospital immediately.

The DoH also advised the public to monitor reports from PAGASA regularly and to take preventive measures against illness, including drinking plenty of water but avoiding iced tea, soda, coffee, or alcoholic drinks and limiting time spent outdoors to between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.