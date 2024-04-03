‘China refocusing WPS debate’

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Tuesday lamented China’s attempt to modify the course of the debate concerning issues on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) amid the supposed “gentleman’s agreement” between former President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Let us not fall into the trap set by Chinese propaganda of refocusing the debate on a so-called promise while deflecting attention away from China’s government, thereby freeing and allowing them to continue with their illegal activities in our EEZ (exclusive economic zone),” Teodoro said in an open letter to Filipinos.

“While we realize that accountability is important in the issue of whether or not a so-called ‘gentleman’s agreement’ was forged with China regarding the BRP Sierra Madre and Ayungin Shoal; we Filipinos must not lose sight of the fact that the main threat to our rights in the WPS is the Chinese Government’s illegal activities.”

BRP Sierra Madre not included

Lawyer Harry Roque, Duterte’s former spokesperson, told DAILY TRIBUNE the “gentleman’s agreement” did not include the removal of the BRP Sierra Madre from the disputed Ayungin Shoal.

Roque said the agreement was limited to bringing construction materials and repairing the grounded Philippine Navy ship.

“Duterte never entered into that agreement. The agreement that Duterte entered into was the status quo. Walang galawan, walang (No movements, no) further improvements sa kahit anong (to whatever) infrastructure. So yung sinasabi ni Presidente na ire-rescind niya (what the President said he would rescind) was the towing away of the Sierra Madre, which Duterte did not initiate,” Roque clarified.

No knowledge

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday denied any knowledge of an agreement requiring the removal of the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal.

The Chief Executive issued the statement on social media following Roque’s pronouncements.

The agreement said China would not build new structures in the South China Sea and would send food to the troops on the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal but not construction materials to repair the dilapidated Philippine Navy ship.

“I’m not aware of any agreement that the Philippines should remove from its own territory its own ship, the BRP Sierra Madre, from Ayungin Shoal,” Marcos said on X (formerly Twitter).

“Let me go further, if there does exist such an agreement, I rescind that agreement as of now,” Marcos added.

Ayungin Shoal, located in the South China Sea, has been contentious due to the competing territorial claims of multiple nations, including China and the Philippines.

In a separate television interview earlier this week, former presidential adviser Salvador Panelo said Duterte denied making a deal with China.

Panelo said Duterte has avoided discussing the issues on Ayungin Shoal “like a hot potato” since the former president knows it’s a very hot topic.

“So, (Duterte) did not make an agreement with anyone,” said Panelo, adding that whoever is disseminating such false information probably wants “publicity for himself.”

Transparency policy

Meanwhile, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippines should make a clear stand on its national interest regarding the issues in the West Philippine Sea instead of engaging in a so-called “international popularity contest.”

Roque, in a television interview, criticized the Marcos administration’s transparency efforts in pushing the country’s sovereign rights over the WPS.

“An international popularity contest is not a way to go. I think we have to be clear on our national interest and on the correct path to achieve those national interests, even if it is not the popular one,” he said.

The Philippine government noted that the international community is attracting attention to the country’s transparency strategy, which exposes China’s hostile actions in the WPS.

Under this transparency approach, the Philippines allows local and foreign media embedment to cover the country’s maritime engagements in the WPS, including the resupply mission to the troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre.

“Our so-called measured transparency policy, in my opinion, has been very successful,” National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said in his previous interview.