BuCor, MNHS partner to enhance education, skills of PDLs

“We will bring the best in you,” Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. told persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) as they forged a new partnership with the Muntinlupa National High School (MNHS) that will enhance their education and artistic skills.

BuCor and the MNHS yesterday signed a memorandum of agreement for the establishment of the extension program of the MNHS Senior High School - Arts and Design Track inside the Medium Security Camp.

The implementation of this program under this MOA is in compliance with Republic Act 10533, also known as the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013.

The PDL students, under the program, shall receive formal education of Senior High School with Arts and Design Track equivalent to the Senior High School program with Arts and Design Track offered by other education institutions in free society.

Catapang told the PDLs that “you are my mission at kung nagkamali kayo, we will reform you and help you to be a better person this time around.”

"The almost P700,000.00 proceeds from the sale of the PDL's paintings during the recent exhibits held at the lobby of the Supreme Court will prove that all of you have their own talents somehow," Catapang said, adding that "all you have to do is discover it for yourself, and we will help you enhance it for your future and prepare you until you have finished serving your sentence."

"Who knows, we might find a modern Amorsolo (referring to Fernando Amorsolo, a portraitist and painter of rural Philippine landscapes known as the "Grand Old Man of Philippine Art) among our PDLs with a talent given by God,” Catapang added.

He also thanked Dr. Florento C. Marmeto, MNHS principal and Dr. Eric Fungo, Public School District Supervisor of Department of Education - National Capital Region for forging this partnership that will strengthen the reformation program being undertaken by the agency.