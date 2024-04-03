BI: Beware of fake agents harassing foreign nationals

Commissioner Norman Tansingco of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) issued warning on Wednesday against fake BI officers and agents who harass foreign nationals in the country.

In an advisory, Tansingco stated that they received several reports that there are individuals who present themselves as BI personnel who harass and attempt to extort foreign nationals.

According to Tansingco, he received a request for verification of a mission order that was purportedly issued by the BI and was directed towards foreign nationals residing in Makati City.

After verification of the said documents, the BI chief denied that the order had been issued and stated that it had been verified through their records that the document they had received was fraudulent.

“No such order was issued by the BI,” said Tansingco. He also clarified that mission orders against foreign nationals are always specific and cannot be used to harass foreigners.

Tansingco added that the BI has released numerous warnings against said modus operandi involving fake employees extorting unsuspecting victims.

He also stated that foreign nationals can get direct requests for verification of orders from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) by contacting them using the details posted on their official website at www.immigration.gov.ph.