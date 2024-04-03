AirAsia unveils LFG summer campaign

With its newest summer travel campaign, Let’s Fly & Go, AirAsia Philippines is encouraging travelers to venture outside of their comfort zone, try new things, and have fun when visiting both domestic and foreign destinations.

Both foreign and Filipino tourists make financial and personal holiday plans to spend the summer on their preferred island getaways.

Bookings for AirAsia as of 1 April 2024, show that the airline has already exceeded 60 percent of its summer 2023 bookings for all destinations. This equates to a robust 87 percent average load factor for the months of April and May.

Top travel destinations include Bangkok, Incheon, Taipei, Osaka, Hong Kong, Bohol, Boracay, Cebu, Puerto Princesa and Tacloban.

As low as P44

With the 4.4 Summer Sale, AirAsia is offering one-way base tickets for as low as P44 for both domestic and international travel, encouraging more guests to cross it off their bucket list. Bookings are open until 7 April and travel periods are from 1 April through 30 September 2024.

“More than the usual sightseeing, travelers are now on the lookout for new and sustainable experiences. As a pioneer in low-cost travel, AirAsia offers the best deals on flights, hotels, and experiences without breaking the buck. Our mission of democratizing air travel remains true so that guests continue to create meaningful memories with their family, friends, and loved ones,” AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan shares.

Three good reasons

The airline is also giving three good reasons why it is best for LFG during the summer:

•Bask in the sun while having fun — Whether you’re looking for island hopping, exploring pristine beaches, or just spending a day touring cultural and heritage sites, the Philippines has all that.

•Experience unique Philippine festivities — Most of the festivals in Visayas and Mindanao, such as those in Cebu, Bohol, Tacloban, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao, are celebrated in April and May. These cultural celebrations, coupled with warm Filipino hospitality, are best experienced with family and friends. Bundled promotions for group and individual travelers are also available via the AirAsia MOVE and www.airasia.com.

For the most recent flight schedules and other crucial flight notifications, AirAsia PH also invites guests to regularly visit both the AirAsia MOVE and its official website, www.airasia.com.

The airline also reminds guests that for domestic flights, they should allow three hours for travel to the airport and four hours for international flights.