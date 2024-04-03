NEWS

A FLOATING LIBRARY

PHOTOGRAPH BY YUMMIE DINGDING FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE@tribunephl_yumi

A FLOATING library aboard the MV Doulos Hope at the Manila Port Area features a sea of books.

Owned by German charity group Gute Bücher für Alle, the maritime marvel is on a mission to spread the joy of reading worldwide.

The library sets sail on 14 April. Tickets are available for P50 at https://thelittleboxoffice.com/douloshope/

