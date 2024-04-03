2-M port passengers during Lent — PPA

The Philippine Ports Authority recorded that over two million passengers passed through ports during the Lenten season migration, an increase of over 200,000 over the same period the previous year.

According to the PPA, a total of 2,066,036 passengers used PPA-governed ports from 22 March to 2 April, a significant increase in number of passengers from 1.87 million last year.

The top five port management office and their corresponding numbers during the period were PMO Mindoro with 213,036 passengers; PMO Batangas (212,515); PMO Panay/Guimaras (205,704); PMO Negros Oriental/Siquijor (183,963), and PMO Bohol with 178,726 passengers.

Other PMOs that had the greatest number of passenger traffic include PMO Davao, Marinduque-Quezon, Surigao, Bicol, and Western Leyte/Biliran.

According to PPA general manager Atty. Jay Daniel Santiago, the increase in passengers showed that more Filipinos are using maritime transport services after the pandemic mobility standstill.

He said they, at the PPA, are up to the task of ensuring efficient and secure port transportation during peak travel seasons.

However, he said that despite the success of port operations, the PPA was not exempted from the challenges brought about by the Holy Week exodus, including inadequate online booking.

“Primarily, the problem we saw concerned the ticketing system because most shipping lines lack electronic or online ticketing systems.”