TUPAD clean-up drive

LOOK: Beneficiaries of the Department of Labor and Employment's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program from various zones in Pasay City conduct a clean-up drive along Gil Puyat Avenue on Tuesday, 2 April 2024. These women, aged 31 and up, say they do this every quarter from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. | via Dianne Bacelonia