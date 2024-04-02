Promoting autism awareness: Activities in the City of Firsts

This April, join us as we take part in the 17th United Nations World Autism Awareness Day with its theme: Moving from Surviving to Thriving: Autistic individuals share regional perspectives. 💙

Here's to promoting acceptance and appreciation of autistic people and their contributions to society.

Catch the following activities here at the #CityOfFirsts:

🗓️ 1-5 April: Flora & Fauna Smartphone Photo Exhibit by Pasig Children with Disability under Parent Federation | Farmers Plaza, 10:00 a.m.

🗓️ 1-8 April: Spectrum, An Art Exhibit by Gabriel Clar San Jose | Gateway Mall Activity Area, 10:00 a.m.

🗓️ 2 April: Consultative Dialogue Autism Advocate Awards | Gateway Gallery, 10:00 a.m.

🗓️ 2-8 April: Embracing Artism, The Art of Vico Cham | Gateway Mall 2, 10:00 a.m.

🗓️ 2-8 April: Bottle & Tote Bag Art Exhibit by Students from GS Option House and Learning Center | Ali Mall, 10:00 a.m.

#WorldAutismAwarenessDay #WAAD #CityofFirsts #AranetaCity