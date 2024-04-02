Philippine Airlines launches Manila-Seattle route in October 2024

Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced Tuesday 2 April that on 2 October, the airline will launch its nonstop flights between Manila and Seattle.

The first airline connecting the Philippines and the United States is PAL, with direct flights from the Pacific Northwest region, which will encourage Americans to visit the Philippines for business and pleasure. The United States was the second-largest source of tourists in the Philippines in 2023, with over 900,000 visitors.

More than 240,000 Filipino Americans reside in Washington and Oregon, where PAL will also cater to the growing number of Filipinos visiting family and friends.

“Philippine Airlines is happy to say, ‘Mabuhay, Seattle! ’ We are proud to welcome Seattle to our growing U.S. route network,” said PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Captain Stanley K. Ng. “Our Manila-Seattle-Manila flights give us a valuable opportunity to promote our beautiful island country as a flourishing tourist and business destination for American travelers. We also look forward to serving Filipinos who hope to reunite with family members or experience new travel adventures in the vibrant U.S. Pacific Northwest.”

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista congratulated Philippine Airlines on their latest expansion of U.S. routes with the launch of nonstop service to Seattle.

According to Bautista, the increase in air travel after the pandemic necessitates matching improvements to airport infrastructure and services. This new PAL service will assist in the increasing travel and tourism between the Philippines and the United States, coinciding with the anticipated modernization of Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport by its new operator.

“Washington State is home to the country’s fourth-largest Filipino population. For over 100 years, Filipinos have contributed to the region’s arts, business, and political leadership,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa. “Nonstop service to Manila has long been one of our most frequently requested routes, and we’re thrilled that this new flight will not only serve the Puget Sound’s Filipino community but anyone who is interested in exploring the rich history, beauty, and hospitality of the Philippines.”

With convenient departures at 10:40 p.m., the PAL Manila-Seattle-Manila services will initially operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. at 11:40 p.m. local time, departing Terminal 1 in Manila. local time from Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.

Seattle is a thriving port city and a high-tech business hub. It serves as the entry point to several population areas in Oregon and Washington, including Eugene, Tacoma, Salem, Portland, and Spokane. Passengers can connect to a number of mainland U.S. locations, including Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C., through PAL's airline partners.

Additionally, the flights connect passengers to PAL's vast domestic and regional international network, which includes locations in Cebu, Davao, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur, via Manila.

Up to 60 tons of cargo capacity will be added each week by the Seattle flights, substantially boosting commerce and economic activity between the United States and Asia.

Seattle is PAL’s eighth destination in North America. The Philippine carrier already operates 46 weekly flights to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, New York, Toronto, Honolulu, and Guam.

The Philippine carrier will deploy Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to perform the Seattle services, with full-flat seats in Business Class and PAL’s hallmark inflight service featuring Filipino and Western meal specialties. PAL recently acquired an additional 777-300ER aircraft as a first step towards renewing its long-haul fleet. Nine brand new Airbus A350-1000s are slated to be delivered starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.

PAL is offering a special introductory all-in round-trip cost of USD 771 for Economy Class and USD 3,071 for Business Class in order to promote the new Manila-Seattle service.

This promotional rate is valid for travel from February 1 to March 22, 2025, as well as from October 2 to November 30, 2024, through April 30, 2024.

Travelers can get the best deals and promos by going to their favorite travel agency, using the PAL mobile app, or visiting www.philippineairlines.com.