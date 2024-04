LATEST

Pedal for change

LOOK: Jail officers from Manila City Jail Male Dorm launched the "Padyak Para sa Pagbabago" program on 2 April 2024, which aims to offer sustainable livelihood opportunities for Former Persons Deprived of Liberty (FPDLs). They pedaled around Manila streets to introduce the program, which focuses on rehabilitation and reintegration through participation in a bread-making livelihood program. | via Yummie Dingding