MMDA slaps fine on two private contractors

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will issue notice of violations against two private contractors of a telecommunication company for unfinished road works along Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) during the Holy Week.

According to MMDA acting chairman Atty. Don Artes, a telecom company’s private contractors, namely, HGC Global Communications and RLink Corporation — who are working on the underground installation of fiber optic cable along the southbound portion of EDSA — failed to comply with the agency’s condition that road works should have been finished, cleared, and passable to all motorists by 5 a.m. of 1 April.

The agency allowed government and private construction projects to conduct round-the-clock road diggings and repairs from 11 p.m. of Wednesday, 27 March until 5 a.m. of 1 April 2024.

“Out of 40 manholes, 24 were left uncovered. No traffic marshals were seen on the road to at least man the traffic. As a result, the public mistakenly thought that those were MMDA and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects because they used the traffic cones and barriers of the agency,” Artes said.

He disclosed that the two firms have explained that they had a problem with logistics line delivery of cement was delayed but their reason is unacceptable and unjustifiable.

Artes said they will issue a notice of violation against them due to the traffic build-up earlier today brought about by their failure to finish on time.

The two firms will be slapped with a P50,000 fine per diggings per day, as the imposition of stiffer penalties is based on MMDA Regulation 23-001, series of 2023.

Artes added that the MMDA and DPWH have decided to pour cement on open diggings so that the roads will be passable.

Moreover, the MMDA is studying the possibility of banning the two private contractors from applying for excavation permits.

Artes, meanwhile, commended the DPWH for finishing the road works on time during Holy Week.

“I would like to commend DPWH for the completion of road works on major thoroughfares. This is beneficial to the commuting public,” Artes said.