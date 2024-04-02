Metrobank is preferred bank of ultra-high-net-worth Filipinos

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) remains the preferred bank for affluent Filipinos as it received the Best Bank for Ultra High-Net-Worth (UHNW) award at the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2024.

The latest recognition keeps Metrobank’s streak of winning significant awards intact. In 2023, Asiamoney named Metrobank the Best Bank for High-Net-Worth and the Best Domestic Private Bank. The Banker recognized Metrobank as the Philippines’ Bank of the Year for 2022 and 2023. Moreover, The Asian Banker hailed it as the Strongest Bank in the Philippines for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“We take this recognition as both an affirmation of our efforts and a challenge to continue elevating our services. Trust is paramount to us, and being recognized as the preferred bank for affluent families in the Philippines underscores Metrobank’s dedication to keeping our valued clients in good hands,” said Lizette Perez, head of Metrobank’s Private Wealth Division.

Euromoney acknowledged Metrobank’s leadership in the UHNW segment in 2023, noting the impressive quality of services provided by the bank and its competent team.

“The Bank has one of the industry’s most knowledgeable and experienced group of relationship managers. In addition, UHNW clients have access to the entire product suite that the Group offers across its Treasury Group and Trust, Branch, and Consumer Banking Business,” said Euromoney.

Metrobank’s relationship managers provide a holistic service to cater to the UNHW clients’ needs — from providing expert advice on wealth management and estate planning, serving as a trusted financial adviser, conducting financial education programs for UHNW families’ heirs and the next generation of leaders; and giving access to the entire product suite of the Metrobank Group; to performing services beyond private banking, including linking clients to various touchpoints for insurance, transportation, real estate and healthcare.

The international publication also cited the Bank’s partnership with CreditSights, which gives UNHW clients access to the firm’s insights and advice through the Bank’s Wealth Insights portal.

Wealth Insights provides investors timely advice through curated market-changing news, up-to-date commentary and calls on the local and global financial markets, simplified explainers on critical economic and financial concepts, and easy-to-understand actionable ideas across different asset classes. It also serves as a gateway to Wealth Manager, a tool enabling clients to manage their portfolio anytime, anywhere actively.

Metrobank Private Wealth has steadily cemented its position within the Ultra-High-Net-Worth segment with its exceptional service brand, helping clients preserve their wealth and build lasting legacies.