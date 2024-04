LATEST

Men in heels

LOOK: Male employees of Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) in high-heel shoes participate in a 500-meter Solidarity Walk as part of the Women’s Month Celebration in Subic Bay Freeport Zone on Friday, 22 March 2024. The activity is an SBMA Gender and Development initiative to show the men's recognition of women’s big role in the development of society. | via Jonas Reyes