Megaworld helps boost tourism as PH’s biggest hotel developer

Perhaps the most notable addition to Megaworld’s growing portfolio is the 1,530-room Grand Westside Hotel within the company’s 31-hectare Westside City township in Parañaque City. Once it opens this coming June, Grand Westside Hotel will bear the distinction as the Philippines’ biggest hotel development to date. It is just a short drive away from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) via the NAIA Expressway (NAIAX) and is poised to delight guests with wonderful views of the world-famous Manila Bay sunset, as well as the skylines of Makati, Manila, and Taguig City.

“We are truly excited to welcome tourists and visitors to our hotel properties across the country, be it in any of our hotels in Metro Manila, in Batangas, or Boracay. Last year, we had the opportunity to serve more than 1.7 million guests in our properties. We were also able to generate nearly 3,000 jobs across our developments, and we are looking to create about 1,000 more from the next three hotels that we will be opening soon. All of these allow us to make a significant impact in terms of maximizing the multiplier effect of tourism on the economy,” shares Cleofe C. Albiso, managing director, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts.