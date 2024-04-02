Lacuna lauds MPD for peaceful Holy Week

The local government of Manila has expressed its appreciation to the efforts of the Manila Police District (MPD) and all the other departments that remained operational during Holy Week.

This, as Mayor Honey Lacuna — during the Monday flag raising ceremony — praised the MPD under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Thomas Ibay for keeping the city peaceful and orderly, especially during religious activities and at places of convergence during the observance of the Holy Week.

She also commended all the personnel of the city government units that continued operations during the holidays, some of whom were on standby for emergencies.

These departments included engineering, city electrician’s office, public services, traffic and parking bureau, city markets, and disaster risk reduction management.

Lacuna acknowledged the peaceful conduct of Holy Week activities, including the Nazareno procession, and thanked the Catholic faithful for their participation.

The mayor also urged city officials and employees to use their renewed energy to perform their duties and assist those in need. She reminded them of their important role in serving the residents of Manila.

“I hope you were able to rest, recharge and give time to pray and observe the Holy Week. Let’s use the new month and new opportunity to perform our duties properly because as I always say, apart from the family we are what every Manilenyo expects,” Lacuna said.