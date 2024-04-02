LATEST

In anticipation of gasoline price hike

LOOK: Motorists are refilling their fuel tanks with gasoline following a recent report indicating that gasoline prices will increase for the third consecutive week. However, diesel and kerosene prices are expected to decrease. Several major fuel companies in the Philippines, including Chevron Philippines Inc. (Caltex), Flying V, Petron Corp., Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., and Seaoil Philippines Corp., have announced that they will raise gasoline prices by P0.45 per liter while reducing diesel prices by P0.60 per liter and kerosene prices by P1.05 per liter. | via Dianne Bacelonia