Fritz Gaston graces PSA Forum

LOOK: PSC Commissioner Fritz Gaston was invited as a guest at the regular PSA Forum held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Tuesday, 2 April 2024. During the forum, it was announced that the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will be organizing three regional legs of the Indigenous Peoples (IP) Games this year. The Luzon leg will kick off in the municipality of Salcedo, Ilocos Sur on 19 and 20 April 2024. | via Joey Sanchez Mendoza