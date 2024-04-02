DOH warns public vs fake email

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday warned the public against a circulating email message posing as Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

In an advisory, the DOH clarified that this email is not owned by Herbosa.

It also stressed that "any statements, comments, and transactions made by this email does not represent Secretary Herbosa."

"The DOH states that criminal charges may be pressed if related post/s shall persist," DOH said.

The Health department urged the public to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms such as the health department which can be accessed through the agency's official links and social media handles.