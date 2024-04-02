DOH warns against heat-related illnesses

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday warned the public against heat-related illnesses amid extreme temperatures across the country.

This as the DOH noted a Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) report that temperatures could hit as high as 45°C on Wednesday.

Temperatures ranging from 33 to 41°C are classified by PAGASA as "extreme caution" while 42 to 51°C as "danger."

"Such temperatures can lead to heat cramps and heat exhaustion, characterized by symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, headache, vomiting, and light-headedness," DOH said.

"Prolonged heat exposure increases the probability of heat stroke, a serious condition characterized by loss of consciousness, confusion, or seizures, which can be deadly if left untreated," it added.

If any of these symptoms is observed, the public is advised to use the following first aid measures:

* Move the person to a shaded, cool area, and provide ventilation

* Remove the person’s outer clothing

* Apply cold compresses, ice packs, cold water, or cold wet cloth against the skin, especially the head, face, neck, armpits, wrists, ankles, and groin

* If the patient is conscious, encourage frequent slow sips of cool water

* Contact emergency services or bring the person to the hospital immediately

The DOH also advised the public to regularly monitor reports from PAGASA and take preventive measures against these illnesses, including drinking plenty of water; avoiding iced tea, soda, coffee, or alcoholic drinks; and limiting time spent outdoors between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Health department also enjoined the public to use protection against sunburns such as hats, umbrellas, and sunblock, as well as to wear loose-fitted and lightweight clothing.

"Heat-related illnesses are preventable. By diligently monitoring the heat index, we can prevent heat-related illness," DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

Herbosa assured the DOH is actively monitoring cases of heat-related illnesses in the country.