DENR collabs with Israeli gov't to improve Phl's water system

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources will collaborate with Israeli government to reduce the number of Filipinos without formal water supply.

In a press briefing Tuesday at the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, DENR Undersecretary Carlos Primo David, a geologist with expertise on water and climate change, revealed they are now banking on partnership with water system experts from Israel to provide all, if not some of the 40 million, out of the 110 million Filipinos who still do not have access to potable water.

"(Though) nothing is firm yet. We are looking to solve the problem of 65 water barangays (villages) with 300 to a thousand of residents whose only source of (fresh waters) is rain waters during rainy season. When its dry season, they would use their bancas to buy water (from other places)", David explained.

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines, Ilan Fluss on the other hand said they are open being a partner of the country in terms of developing water system.

"Sharing (our) best practice," is relevant to both countries, according to Fluss who said he had with him around eight water specialists and regulators that can collaborate with the Philippine government to improve its water system especially in places mentioned by David.

The delegation was led by Tahel Brandes, a Senior Deputy Legal Adviser of Israel's Water Authority who said they are to willing to share their expertise and technologies with Filipino counterparts.