Dangerous heat levels affect 11 areas

Eleven areas in the country were forecast to experience an “init factor” of 42 degrees Celsius and above yesterday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported.

Roxas City in Capiz was expected to have the highest heat index, with the temperature peaking at 44°C.

Meanwhile, a heat index of 43°C was projected in Aparri, Cagayan; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; the Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili, Camarines Sur; Aborlan, Palawan; Iloilo City, Iloilo; and Dumangas, Iloilo.

On the other hand, a 42°C heat index was expected to be felt at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, Catarman, Northern Samar and Cotabato City, Maguindanao.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad had the lowest forecasted heat index at 26°C.

According to PAGASA, the heat index is the human discomfort level that gives the “apparent” temperature, or what humans perceive or feel is the temperature affecting their bodies.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its likely effects on the body are heat cramps, exhaustion, and probable heat stroke with continued exposure.

On Monday, PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said intensified heat may be expected in a large portion of the country this April.

The public is encouraged to take preventive measures against the extreme heat’s possible effects on human health, including limiting the time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.

Classes suspended

The soaring temperature forced some local governments to shorten class times and recommend distance learning for students.

In Muntinlupa City, Mayor Ruffy Biazon yesterday ordered morning classes shortened to 10 a.m. and afternoon classes suspended in public schools due to the threat of high temperatures.

His decision was based on the PAGASA forecast of extreme heat expected on 2 April.

The order will be implemented in Muntinlupa public schools from kindergarten to senior high school and child development centers.

“Because of the information we received from PAGASA about the extreme heat expected today, 2 April, we decided to shorten the morning shift to 10 a.m. in all public schools from kindergarten to senior high school, including classes at child development centers. Afternoon classes are suspended,” Biazon said.

He said it was up to the Schools Division of Muntinlupa to implement blended learning, while it was up to the administrations of private schools whether or not to suspend their classes.

In Quezon City, the local government recommended the suspension of in-person classes in public and private schools starting 2 April.

Students and teachers at daycare centers and the elementary level up to Grade 12, including the ALS (Alternative Learning System) in all public schools, have been advised to take “asynchronous/synchronous” instead of face-to-face classes.

Asynchronous learning refers to students accessing materials at their own pace and interacting with each other over longer periods. Synchronous learning refers to instructors and students gathering at the same time and (virtual or physical) place and interacting in real-time.

Greenlight

The local government left it to the discretion of private schools in the city to do the same.

Both private and public schools across the country have been given the green light to suspend in-person classes due to scorching temperatures in the country, Task Force El Niño said on Tuesday.

“Let us make that clear. Administrators of private and public schools have discretionary power to suspend face-to-face classes,” Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCO) Assistant Secretary and Task Force El Niño spokesperson Joey Villarama told Palace reporters in an interview.

This authority stems from Department Order 37 issued by the Department of Education (DepEd) last April. Villarama emphasized that the well-being of students and school personnel is paramount.

“The consideration here is the safety and health of students, teaching personnel, and non-teaching personnel. So if the administrators believe that it is not safe for students and personnel to remain inside the school premises due to extreme heat, it is best to suspend face-to-face classes and shift to online modes of learning,” he said.

He added: “It’s better to err on the side of caution by suspending and shifting to online modes rather than having students experience dizziness, headaches, and nosebleeds due to the intensity of the heat.”

No heat exhaustion cases

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DoH) said no cases of heat exhaustion due to the weather have been reported.

“To date, there have been no reported cases of heat exhaustion in the country,” the DoH said in a Viber message to reporters on Tuesday.

To prevent heat stroke, the DoH advised a stricken person be moved to a cool or shady place.

It advised to remove any clothing that added heat to the body, to apply a cold compress to the person’s armpits, groin, neck, and back, and to soak the person in cold water, if possible.

The public is also advised to avoid leaving the house at noon. If you have to go out to do errands, do it in the early morning or late afternoon.

The DoH also recommended staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and wearing light and loose clothing.