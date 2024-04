LATEST

Coach Molit invited to guest at PSA Forum

LOOK: Coach Ronald Molit, who coaches triathletes for Fit ph Triathlon / HOKA Run Club, along with Sharon Salvacion and Kamille May Atienza, the event manager for Run Rio, were invited as guests to the regular Philippine Sports Writers Association (PSA) Forum held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Tuesday, 2 April 2024. | via Joey Sanchez Mendoza