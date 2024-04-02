Cisco completes Splunk acquisition

Cisco announced it completed the acquisition of Splunk, setting the foundation for delivering unparalleled visibility and insights across an organization’s digital footprint.

Organizations must connect and protect all they do to thrive in the new digital era. They need to connect the people, places, applications, data and devices that power their business while protecting their digital footprint from cybersecurity threats, downtime and other critical business risks.

Cisco will combine the full power of the network with market-leading security and observability solutions to deliver a real-time unified view of the entire digital landscape. This will help teams proactively defend critical infrastructure, prevent outages, and refine the network experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Splunk to Cisco officially,” said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. “As one of the world’s largest software companies, we will revolutionize how our customers leverage data to connect and protect every aspect of their organization as we help power and protect the AI revolution.”

“Uniting Splunk and Cisco will bring tremendous value to our joint customers worldwide,” said Gary Steele, executive vice president and general manager, Splunk. “The combination of Cisco and Splunk will provide truly comprehensive visibility and insights across an organization’s entire digital footprint, delivering an unprecedented level of resilience through the most extensive and powerful security and observability product portfolio on the market.”

Cisco will Power and Protect the AI Revolution.

AI’s adoption and impact are outpacing any technology introduction we have ever seen.

Effective use of the right data at massive scale is critical to enabling AI’s meaningful benefits and helping organizations drive unprecedented outcomes. To truly reap AI’s benefits, organizations need the infrastructure to power it, the data to develop it, a security platform to protect it, and an observability platform to monitor and manage it in real-time. Cisco will be able to do all four together.