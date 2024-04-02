Baseco Beach remains closed to public due to high coliform contamination

Authorities still barred the public from visiting and walking to the waters of Manila's Baseco Beach due to the presence of fecal coliform or bacteria from human waste.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) National Capital Region Director Michael Matias warned residents against swimming in Baseco Beach in Port Area, Manila due to high level of coliform contamination.

"Based on our monthly monitoring (latest of which was 15 March 2024), the average (contamination level) is 50,000 (coliform) per 100 ml of waters way above the standard 1,000/100ml," Matias said.

He added, that this is the main reason why the DENR-NCR recommends the closure of the beach to the public as the waters are not suitable for human activity.

The high level of 'fecal coliform', according to Matias, came from the discharge of domestic wastes from houses around and near the waters along with some establishments in the area.

"This waste are directly discharge to the waters bringing the quality of water not passing the standard level," he explained.

Addressing the issue, Matias said the DENR has established a 'communal septic tank' to reduce or even stopped the waste waters from entering the beach. This is aside from water concessionaires, like the Maynilad, initiating programs to capture the discharges.

Matias said aside from monitoring and enforcement, the agency is also conducting educational campaigns, along with the Manila local government, for residents in the area to be more responsible for ensuring good health.