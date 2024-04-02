Balanacan Port back to normal operation

After it was marred with another controversy due to the alleged disorganized handling of thousands of passengers, Balanacan Port located at Mogpog, Marinduque is now operating normally.

“By today (Tuesday), operations will be smooth flowing. On Monday, passengers were still flocking the port, but they were well-attended. We did not stop providing water to them. All tents and chairs are well-placed to welcome our very own Marinduqueños leaving the province to return to their work in various destinations,” said Leo Livelo, the municipal mayor of Mogpog.

Further, he said that ample vessels from Starhorse and Montenegro Shipping Lines arrived on time on Monday to service the waiting passengers.

As of noon on Monday, there were hundreds of passengers seen waiting in long queues, however, they were seen under tents and seated in monobloc chairs.

Earlier, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), the agency that runs the port, maintained that indeed there was an influx of passengers at the said port on Easter Sunday.

“Due to the influx of passengers outside the Balanacan pier, queues are not expected. Although the PPA does not hold the queue outside the port, the management took action to let the passengers in, ” the PPA said.