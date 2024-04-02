Army confirms CPP-NPA encounter in Abra

The Philippine Army confirmed that they had an encounter with members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) on Tuesday 2 April.

The confirmation was made during a press release by 5th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army confirmed on Tuesday night.

The encounter occurred in the mountainous area of Barangay Nagcanasan, Pilar, Abra around 11:50 a.m.

According to initial reports, the soldiers of the 50IB were conducting a security operation based on anonymous information from residents of Pilar, Abra when they encountered the armed group.

The exchange of gunfire lasted for over five minutes before the terrorist group dispersed in different directions.

Based on reports, the said group belongs to the Guerrilla Front North Abra (KLG North Abra) under the Ilocos Cordillera Regional Committee (ICRC) led by Ma. Luisa Purcray, a native of Northern Mindanao. They were previously monitored at the tri-boundaries of Abra-Kalinga-Apayao. This marks the fifth encounter in Abra this year.

“This reportedly shows that the remaining members of the KLG North Abra frequently retreat and relocate due to simultaneous combat and social pressures exerted by the Abra Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict,” the 5th ID says in a press statement.

According to the leadership of the 5th Infantry Division covering the Ilocos Region, they will warmly welcome those who surrender to a safe place if they lay down their arms and return to the fold of the government. However, according to MGen Audrey L. Pasia, Commander of the 5ID, if they continue to resist, the Startroopers are ready to carry out their mandate - to pursue and neutralize groups threatening the security of the people and enemies of the state.