1K beneficiaries availed Food Stamp Program in Tondo

Beneficiaries used their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards loaded with P3,000 food credit to buy cheap and nutritious food products from Kadiwa ng Pangulo stalls during the 4th redemption day at the Delpan Sports Complex, and at Brgy 123 in Tondo, Manila.

The Food Stamp Program will run from Tuesday 2 to 4 April.

The FSP is a priority program of the Marcos Administration to combat involuntary hunger by providing food augmentation to qualified beneficiaries, and change their behavior to start consuming affordable and nutritious local food products.