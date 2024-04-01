Zubiri mulls retirement in 2028

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri on Monday said he is not gunning for any public office in 2028, stressing that he is considering retiring from politics.

Zubiri clarified this after his name was floated as one of the potential vice presidential candidates to beat in the 2028 vice presidential race in a recent survey.

“I thank Pulse Asia for including me in their last survey for the 2028 Vice Presidential race, which showed me getting 7 percent of the voting public,” he said in a statement.

“However, to dispel any rumors that may arise, I would like to make it clear that I will not be running for any public office in 2028, and I am in fact contemplating my retirement from almost 30 years of politics,” he added.

He continued: “I would like to thank my kababayans from Mindanao and the Visayas for their support, making up 14 percent and 8 percent of my Pulse Asia numbers, respectively.”

Zubiri assured the public that he would continue working to alleviate the plight of Filipinos in his remaining years in public service.

“Rest assured that my last four years of service will be dedicated to uplifting the lives of every Filipino through meaningful legislation,” he said.

“Whatever survey results showing positive reviews for me and for our institution is a testament to the Senate’s undying desire to render quality service to our people,” he added.

Zubiri, who hails from Bukidnon, is currently serving his third term in the Senate.

He embarked on his legislative journey at the national level in 2007 and 2011, and then again from 2016 to 2022.

Before becoming the Senate Majority Leader from 2008 to 2010 and then again from 2018 to 2022, he represented Bukidnon's 3rd district from 1998 to 2007.

In 2022, a total of 17 senators installed Zubiri as the 24th Senate President of the 19th Congress, a move that did not shock the public as the latter was expected to clinch the position.