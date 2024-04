LATEST

Where does those holes lead to?

LOOK: Two holes for railway lines used by the Manila Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 7 can be seen along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon, according to security officers, and will lead to the Philippine Coconut Authority (PHILCOA) in Quezon City, on Monday, 1 April 2024. The MRT-7 line is a 24.7-kilometer elevated rapid transit line that, once completed, will connect North Avenue in Quezon City to the City of San Jose del Monte in Bulacan. | via King Rodriguez