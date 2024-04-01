Tondo druggies netted

Personnel from the Manila Police District Station 12 nabbed a female vendor and her 18-year-old accomplice for selling suspected shabu early Sunday morning at Gate 5, Area A, Barangay 20, Zone 2, Parola Compound, Tondo, Manila.

Police identified the suspects as Aiza Moya and Joshua Barbosa, who yielded 1.5 grams of shabu with a street value of P10,800.

Reports said that the MPD-PS 12 operatives received a tip from a concerned citizen at around 1:35 a.m. regarding the sale of suspected shabu.

Upon verifying the information, which turned out to be positive, police officers apprehended the two suspects. Two plastic sachets of shabu were found in their possession.

Moya and Barbosa will face charges for violating RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 which will be filed against them at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.