Speed gunner

LOOK: Traffic aide Tyrone Tribiana of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), deployed to Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, uses a speed gun to detect and apprehend speed limit violators on Monday, 1 April 2024. He stated that between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., approximately 110 speed violators were caught in his area of jurisdiction. He claimed that he always carries an extra set of batteries because the speed gun can only run for three hours on two batteries. | via King Rodriguez