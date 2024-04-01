QC suspends classes due to extreme heat

Extreme heat brought about by the El Niño phenomenon prompted the Quezon City local government to recommend the suspension of in-person classes in public and private schools starting 2 April.

Students and teachers at day care centers (for toddlers) and elementary level up to Grade-12, including ALS (Alternative Learning System), in all public schools are advised to take "Asynchronous/Synchronous" instead of face-to-face classes.

Heat index is expected to reach 41-degrees Celsius, according to the state weather bureau, forcing the QC LGU to issue an advisory based on Department of Education's Memorandum Circular No. 10-A, series of 2022, or the Guidelines on the Cancellation or Suspension of Classes and Work in Schools in the Event of Natural Disasters, Power Outages / Power Interruptions, and Other Calamities.

The local government has also given private schools in the city the liberty to make the same decision at their own discretion.