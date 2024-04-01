QC suspends classes due to extreme heat

Extreme heat brought about by the El Niño phenomenon prompted the Quezon City local government to recommend the suspension of in-person classes in public and private schools starting 2 April.
Students and teachers at day care centers (for toddlers) and elementary level up to Grade-12, including ALS (Alternative Learning System), in all public schools are advised to take "Asynchronous/Synchronous" instead of face-to-face classes.
Heat index is expected to reach 41-degrees Celsius, according to the state weather bureau, forcing the QC LGU to issue an advisory based on Department of Education's Memorandum Circular No. 10-A, series of 2022, or the Guidelines on the Cancellation or Suspension of Classes and Work in Schools in the Event of Natural Disasters, Power Outages / Power Interruptions, and Other Calamities.
The local government has also given private schools in the city the liberty to make the same decision at their own discretion.
Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/
Follow us on our social media
Facebook: @tribunephl
Youtube: TribuneNow
Twitter: @tribunephl
Instagram: @dailytribunephl
TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial
Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6