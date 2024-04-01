Marcos to new PNP chief: Uphold professional standards, ensure public safety

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday asked the new Philippine National Police (PNP) chief to maintain the highest standards of professionalism while addressing several challenges and opportunities the country is facing.

The Chief Executive made the directive as Marcos named Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil as the next PNP chief, replacing retired police general Benjamin Acorda Jr.

In his speech during the Philippine National Police retirement honors for Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. in Camp Crame, Marcos underscored his expectations for the PNP under Marbil's leadership, emphasizing a commitment to a police force that is "pro-God, pro-country, pro-people, and pro-environment."

Marcos also underscored the need to address emerging challenges such as cybercrime, terrorism, and transnational crimes.

The Chief Executive then called for a collaborative effort among law enforcement agencies to effectively combat these threats and ensure the safety of all citizens.

"Let us work closely with you in addressing emerging threats such as cybercrime, terrorism, and transnational crimes," Marcos said.

"We shall continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and give the finest service to our beloved citizens," Marcos added, emphasizing the commitment of the PNP to excellence in its duties.

Furthermore, Marcos also mentioned the importance of community engagement and proactive measures in ensuring the well-being of every community nationwide.

Expressing gratitude to the dedicated men and women of the PNP, Marcos recognized their invaluable contributions to the organization and the nation's development.

He also extended appreciation to the families of PNP personnel for their unwavering support and sacrifices.

Marcos also thanked retired PNP chief Acorda for his efforts, patriotism, and unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the Filipino people through his “Five-Focused Agenda.”

Marcos said Acorda’s “Five-Focused Agenda” guided the PNP towards more honest law enforcement operations, enhanced information technology capabilities, and stronger community relations.

“The PNP’s efforts in combatting various forms of crime have yielded tangible results, which exhibit the diligence of our officers and personnel, as well as the effectiveness of our programs,” Marcos said.

The President cited the OCTA Research survey conducted last year, recognizing the PNP as 3rd Highest Performing and Most Trusted among 25 government agencies in the second quarter of 2023 with a 76 percent trust rating.

For the chief executive, the survey only “indicates the public’s increasing trust and confidence in the police force.”

“With all these, I believe, the best send-off gift that we can give General Acorda is neither the usual memorabilia nor the typical testimonials. The best parting token that we can offer him is the pledge to exceed what he has done during his watch and to continue the good work that he has begun,” President Marcos said.

“I am sure nothing will make General Benjie Acorda happier than seeing the organization he loves so much able to outdo all the previous achievements of the PNP. So, for all these and more, I congratulate and salute General Acorda for a job well done,” he added.

Acorda retires; Who is new PNP chief?

Three months after Marcos extended his term of office, Acorda formally ended his tenure as the PNP chief on 31 March.

Acorda's PNP service was supposed to end on 3 December 2023, when he reached the mandatory 56-year-old retirement age for uniformed personnel.

Marcos gave the departing PNP top commander retirement honors during the PNP headquarters' change-of-command ceremony in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Marbil will lead the country's police force after Acorda retired from his service.

Marbil served as the officer-in-charge of the PNP's Directorate for Comptrollership before being named the organization's new top commander.

Marbil was also Eastern Visayas' police director. In addition, the newly appointed PNP chief oversaw the PNP Highway Patrol Group before.

Photos circulated on social media last December showed that Marbil will replace Acorda. However, the PNP denied the information at that time, saying that what circulated online was "fake."

Marbil is the 30th top officer and the third PNP chief under Marcos after the national police was established in 1991.

Lieutenant General Emmanuel Baloloy Peralta was named PNP officer-in-charge on Sunday, Malacañang said, pending Acorda's departure.

However, Marbil, whose designation was revealed during ceremonies in Camp Crame and then sworn in during the same event, replaced Acorda immediately.