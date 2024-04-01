Happy Easter! (1)

“Even if your sins are as large as the mountain, God shall forgive them if you sincerely repent because God loves repentance.” Don’t let ignorance make you believe otherwise. Do not let your sins drown you, but start focusing on blessings no matter how small.

Happy Easter! With our Lord Jesus Christ's Resurrection may we have an ardent desire to be holy in this life to realize the season’s joyful and meaningful rewards. Wishing you and your loved ones all the blessings of the Risen Lord.

Admit that you are a sinner. It is by admitting that you will be forgiven. And since you have been a sinner, it is time for you to make a new resolution in life during this Easter: Love your neighbor as you love yourself.

Stop the envy in your eyes. Envy is the root of many evils. It refers to the sadness at the sight of another’s goods and the immediate desire to acquire them.

I know of a friend whose success in life was envied by five people who issued a lot of disinformation against him, damaging his reputation and honor.

All five met the wrath of God. One died of cancer and pain, another died after a heart attack, and the third of liver disease and complications from diabetes. The other two are sick and dying too.

A Commission on Audit State Auditor V enjoys a salary grade of 26, the grade of a director.

When he or she retires, he or she is usually hired as a consultant with a salary of P30,000 a month.

This rate varies, possibly going as high as P60,000, P150,000, or P300,000 a month, depending on the kind and size of the government entity the consultant might serve.

It could be a local government unit, a government corporation, or a foreign firm in partnership with a Filipino company.

In my case, modesty aside, I have the skills and expertise to perhaps be the only Filipino consultant on local government finance and development administration who underwent formal training in those subjects in Europe through the International Union of Local Authorities, the German Foundation of International Development and the United Nations Development Fund, under the personal direction of Europe’s best finance expert, Professor Campbell, and the United Nations Secretary General for over three months.

The training was conducted in various cities in Europe, with a follow-up program in Thailand several years later.

One envious individual who lives in Gatchalian I Subdivision, Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City, and who is carefully hiding his identity has been spreading false rumors that I cheated on entries in my curriculum vitae. That is a very serious allegation, and I respectfully request that the city authorities take appropriate action with the corresponding punitive action.

The same person alleged that I grabbed his land and that I owe him so much. According to my sister-in-law, the guy must be mentally sick. No such thing happened. He must be an impostor, my sister-in-law said.

Divine wrath is God’s holy action of retributive justice towards persons whose actions deserve eternal condemnation.

God created humanity to bring him glory. Any person who does harm to His creation by mocking his faith in Him shall suffer God’s holy action of retributive justice or His wrath.

A radio announcer who showed disrespect to His Divine Will shall suffer damnation.

He has lost his respectability as the voice of the people having turned into a degraded glorified illiterate spreading evil and poisoning the minds of the people to the divinity of God’s teachings.

The law of the state must take over from the law of God to discipline the mind and tongue of the glorified illiterate whose information comes from the ignorant, whose envy transformed him into the green-eyed monster that has destroyed the peace and uglified the beauty of the community.

(To be continued)