Fire incidents down vs. previous year — BFP

Fire incidents during the observance of Fire Prevention Month of March in the metropolis this year significantly decreased than last year's incidence.

Data obtained by Daily Tribune from the Bureau of Fire Protection showed that from the beginning of 1 to 31 March, there were only 127 incidents than 419 in 2023 with 13 deaths while only six were recorded this year.

82 of these fire incidents were structural fires meaning the blaze ate up buildings, houses, warehouses, etc., with seven incidents gutting motor vehicles compared to 166 and 21 vehicles last year.

62 structural fires were all residential while three were business establishments and one industrial, compared to 131 residential, eight establishments and four industrials in 2023.

Common causes of these blazes remained to be caused by lighted cigarettes or cigars left unattended, followed by electrical ignition caused by overloading.

While some were caused by electrical arcing and loose connection.

There were also fires caused by open flames from cooking using LPG, gas stove and firewood.

Quezon City Fire Marshal Sr. Supt. Flor-Ian Guerrero said the intensified information campaign by BFP Headquarters, telling all fire marshalls to do the same, helped reduce the fire incidents, as residents were well informed about the danger of fires, how to prevent it, and everyone's vigilance is important to stop the blaze from occurring.

In his turf, Guerrero said they recorded 24 structural fires, three businesses engulfed by the blaze, and two incidents of industrial fires, much smaller in numbers compared to 2023 incidents.

There were also two civilian casualties while there were three in 2023.

Guerrero said, he also backed the move of some of his station commanders to form fire brigade volunteers in their jurisdiction, where, would be aspirants would be trained in how to put out a fire.

They will serve as the first responders in case a fire broke out in their area.

"They will be our force multipliers, as we only have limited resources, compared to the vast area we are protecting and the number of fire stations and firefighters we are having," Guerrero said.

To date, according to Guerrero, he has 33 (fire) substations "manned by 329 personnel and three ambulances with 22 personnel," with three 'special rescue force team' with 21 personnel, under his care.