Filinvest Cyberparks signs lease agreement with DTI for Filinvest Buendia building

Filinvest Cyberparks Inc. (FCI), the office business arm of Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), has signed a lease agreement with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). FCI is leasing its entire Filinvest Buendia building to DTI. This move is part of DTI’s plan to consolidate its various operating units, aiming to improve efficiency and convenience for both the Department and its stakeholders. The handover of the building is scheduled for next month.

With the lease encompassing 10,668.40 square meters, the agreement reflects the shared commitment from both Filinvest and DTI towards fostering efficiency, innovation, and progress.

"Filinvest Land is committed to providing top-tier facilities and services that empower organizations to thrive. Through this partnership, we aim to support DTI in its mission to deliver exceptional public service and to contribute to the advancement of our nation’s economic landscape. We are grateful for their trust and confidence in our company," said FLI President and CEO Tristan Las Marias.

Located within Makati's bustling Central Business District (CBD), Filinvest Buendia offers 14 floors of premium office space tailored for modern needs. Strategically positioned along Gil Puyat Avenue, this Grade A building features practical amenities like a unitized curtain wall glass system and sensor-type toilet fixtures for sustainability. With five passenger elevators ensuring seamless movement, a Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air conditioning system for energy efficiency, and robust emergency power supply, functionality is paramount. Enhanced security measures, including turnstiles and a Visitor Management System, ensure a safe environment. It also incorporates an al fresco space on Jupiter Street providing an outdoor ambiance amid the urban landscape.

"Filinvest Buendia provides an optimal environment for our operations, enabling us to enhance our services and better serve the Filipino people," said DTI Assistant Secretary and Supervising Head of the Management Services Group, Atty. Agaton Uvero. DTI's functional groups, including the Office of the Secretary (OSEC), Competitiveness and Innovation Group (CIG), Consumer Protection Group (CPG), and the Communications Office, are the ones set to move to Filinvest Buendia. This relocation offers heightened accessibility to DTI's services, benefiting both businesses and consumers.

The partnership between Filinvest Land and the Department of Trade and Industry signifies a unified vision and unwavering commitment to advancing progress and delivering exceptional service. Filinvest always stands ready to actively support the government's initiatives, firmly embracing its role as a dependable partner in nation-building. Through dedicated service, Filinvest believes it contributes to the government’s capacity to better serve the Filipino people, aligning with the company’s core purpose of helping build the Filipino dream.