DoT eyes Sulu tourist rest area

JOLO, Sulu Province — The Department of Tourism (DoT) is set to construct a Tourist Rest Area here as a gesture of appreciation to the province for its dedicated efforts in promoting the province as one of the best tourist destinations in the country.

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan on Sunday announced that the planned TRA construction is the first of its kind to be built in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

He explained that the tourist rest area will ensure tourists’ convenience and can pave the way to convey to the world the many untouched tourist destinations and tourism site developments the province is presently undertaking.

During her recent visit here, DoT Secretary Christina Frasco observed the serious commitment of the provincial government to develop all tourism potential sites in the province.

Tan said Frasco was elated at the news that Sulu is ready to receive local and foreign tourists and showcase to them the many untouched tourist sites in the province.

In Frasco’s visit, the Tausug community of Sulu warmly welcomed her and presented a captivating cultural showcase at the Sumadja Hall located at the Sulu’s provincial Capitol Complex.

“We were visited by presidents of the republic and members of his cabinet in the past but never by the secretary of tourism and our gratitude is beyond words for us to express,” Tan said.

According to the governor, the visit of Frasco to the province was ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who also asked her to take Tourism benefits to all corners of Sulu.

Foreign tourists who are visiting the province are entertained with a cultural presentation like Suling (small bamboo flute), Luguh (arpeggios and trill notes with melismatic overtures song), Linggisan (traditional fingernails dance), Gabbang or Biyula (bamboo xylophone), Panamung Sug (a fashion exhibition highlighting traditional Tausug clothing, textiles and creative expressions) and Pangalay ha Patung (bamboo dance).