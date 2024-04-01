DOH shares tips to survive summer heat

Summer-related illnesses are on the rise during the El Niño season, that’s why the Department of Health (DOH) shared a couple of tips to survive the summer heat.

To prevent heat stroke, the DOH advised to move a person to a cool or a place with shade.

The DOH has also advised to remove clothing that adds heat to the body when going out; apply a cold compress to the person’s armpits, groin, neck, and, back; and soak the person in cold water, if possible.

The public is also advised to avoid leaving the house at noon.

If there are walks and errands, do them in the morning or in the afternoon.

The DOH also recommended staying hydrated, drinking plenty of water, as well as wearing light and loose clothes so that the body does not overheat.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration formally declared the beginning of the dry season on 23 March.